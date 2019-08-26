Scottish Premiership star 'played last game for club' after furious bust-up with manager

Richard Foster has reportedly played his last game for St Johnstone after getting involved in a furious row with manager Tommy Wright.

The incident is said to have occurred in the build up to last weekend's match with Hibernian at Easter Road.

St Johnstone defender Richard Foster.

According to the Courier, Foster is believed to have exploded at Wright during a training session and has been suspended pending a club investigation.

He was absent from his side's 2-2 draw with Hibs, a result achieved thanks to an injury-time equaliser from Jason Kerr.

St Johnstone will likely look to move Foster on before the end of the transfer window, which closes at midnight on Monday 2 September.