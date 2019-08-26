Scottish Premiership side 'failed in loan bid' for Chelsea starlet Mason Mount

A Scottish Premiership side failed in an audacious bid to take Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount on loan, it has emerged.

Former Kilmarnock boss Lee Clark has revealed he tried to sign the 20-year-old on loan during his Rugby Park tenure, in 2016.

The ex-Newcastle and Fulham midfielder had seen Mount in action for Chelsea's youth team and was desperate to take the then-teenager on loan, but saw his efforts blocked by the Stamford Bridge side.

Speaking to Tribal Football, Clark said: "Mount was part of the Chelsea FA Youth Cup winning team and I was interested in taking him to Kilmarnock.

"I think he was only around 16, 17 at the time, but Chelsea weren't interested in loaning him out at such a young age. Whether they thought Scottish football at that time was the right place for him anyway was another thing.

"I caught a glimpse of him when I'd been down south watching a couple of youth cup games when they went on to win the competition. You could tell even at that age that he was going to make something of himself, he is just a fantastic player."

Mount eventually headed out on loan as an 18-year-old, joining Chelsea partner club Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands. He then enjoyed a break-out year at Derby last season under current Blues boss Frank Lampard.