Scottish Premiership: Ross County preview -Transfers | Key player | Prediction | Will the Staggies survive?

Ross County return to the Premiership after one season in the Championship. Joel Sked looks at how the newboys are faring.

Manager

Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell are unique in the SPFL as co-managers. After not being able to keep the Staggies up two seasons ago, they relied on reliable and experienced individuals in the Championship to get them back into the top flight.

Last season

A success. They did what their highland rivals Inverness CT could not and jumped back to the Premiership at the first time of asking. It wasn't quite in the style of season 2011-2012 but it was what was required.

Transfers

IN: Josh Black (Queen's Park), Joe Chalmers (Inverness Caledonian Thistle), Lee Erwin (unattached), Ross Laidlaw (Hibernian), Jack Ruddy (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle), Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, loan), Simon Power (Norwich City, loan)

OUT: Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United, £300k), Russell Dingwall (Elgin City), Scott Fox (Partick Thistle), Greg Morrison (Brora Rangers), Callum Semple (Queen of the South), Declan McManus (Falkirk, loan), Ross Munro (Raith Rovers, loan), Andy Boyle (Preston North End, end of loan), Ross Maciver

Most interesting recruit

There are plenty of options to get your teeth into. Lee Erwin's return to Scottish football, Simon Power's impressive displays in the Betfred Cup and a Joe Chalmers renaissance.

But it has to be the fact the club have signed THREE goalkeepers with long-time servant Scott Fox leaving.

Ross Laidlaw has his critics but he never let Hibs down, Nathan Baxter is well thought of at Chelsea but is now injured, then there is Jack Ruddy. The man behind one of the most egregiously hilarious goalkeeping errors in recent seasons in Scotland.

Key player

For four seasons running Billy Mckay was part of a team which were relegated. He bucked the trend last term hitting 17 league goals to help the Staggies back into the top tier.

He has four goals to his name already in the Betfred Cup and has shown signs that they Mckay who was so prolific at Inverness CT is still in there.

The way he took one of his goals against St Johnstone was a joy. If he can hit double figures in could be the difference between staying up and being hit with that relegator tag once more.

What do they still need?

After losing Liam Lindsay they need a bit more legs in midfield. Someone who provides energy, a bit of all-action and to support the strikers.

The question: How will the co-management set-up be regarded?

If results don't go the right way there is going to be queries about the set-up between Ferguson and Kettlewell. That'd always be the case.

But these is a duo who seem very comfortable with their situation having been through relegation then the other side of that, promotion.

It is more likely that we see Kettlewell perhaps step forward as the 'main man'.

Any other business

If your team are playing in Dingwall at 3pm on a Saturday make a day of it. Walk off the train into The Mallard.

Prediction

10th

READ MORE: Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen preview -Transfers | Key player | Can they catch Old Firm? | Prediction

READ MORE: Scottish Premiership: Celtic preview - Transfers | Key player | Can they do the quadruple treble? | Prediction

READ MORE: Scottish Premiership: Hamilton preview -Transfers | Key player | Stop moaning about Accies | Prediction

READ MORE: Scottish Premiership: Hearts preview -Transfers | Key player | Can Levein survive fan criticism? | Prediction

READ MORE: Scottish Premiership: Hibs preview -Transfers | Key player | Will Scott Allan be the player fans hope? | Prediction

READ MORE: Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock preview -Transfers | Key player | Prediction | From Europe to relegation fight?

READ MORE: Scottish Premiership: Livingston preview -Transfers | Key player | Prediction | Can Livi replicate their shock tactics?

READ MORE: Scottish Premiership: Motherwell preview -Transfers | Key player | Prediction | Will the Steelemen be team to watch?

READ MORE: Scottish Premiership: Rangers preview -Transfers | Key player | Prediction | What is success for Gerrard's men?

*Transfers courtesy of Narey's Topepoker