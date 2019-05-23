Scottish midfielder blasts Sky Sports over 'sloppy' and 'untrue' article

Robert Snodgrass wasn't happy with the accuracy in which Sky reported something about him.
Robert Snodgrass has hit out at Sky Sports for what he calls an 'untrue' story about the West Ham United midfielder.

Snodgrass reacted on Twitter after the broadcaster tweeted a story about the former Scotland international and team-mate Andy Carroll.

They wrote that Snodgrass swore at UK Anti-Doping officials before later claiming it was a sense of mistaken identity because Carrroll also has a "northern accent".

The tweet accompanying the article link read: "West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass swore at UK Anti-Doping officials before later saying that it was maybe Andy Carroll because he also speaks with a northern accent."

Snodgrass responded by accusing Sky of fabricating the details of the story and threatening to cancel his Sky Sports subscription.

He wrote: "Sky your looking for a bite...... I ain’t giving you it! The way you wrote this is sloppy and isn’t the truth. The season must be finished and clutching for stories.... disappointing! Think I might cancel my sports channels now."

