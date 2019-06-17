Scottish Football transfer live: Rangers near signing as target arrives | Lustig to sign for Belgians | Hibs monitor former ace | Euro giants want Celtic pair | The £1m Ibrox deal for star
Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation as Rangers are handed a boost, Celtic target could find out his future and Hibs remain keen on midfielder.
1. Ojo arrives
Sheyi Ojo has arrived at Rangers' training centre ahead of his move from Liverpool. A deal has been agreed between the Ibrox side and the Champions League winners for the winger to join on a loan deal. (The Scotsman)
Bayern Munich are set to swoop for Celtic starlet Liam Morrison. The Bundesliga giants are keen on the 16-year-old centre-back, but the Hoops are keen to get the teen tied down on a professional deal. (Football Insider)