Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Celtic agree £1.6m deal for international | Gerrard unsure of best Rangers XI | New deal for Motherwell boss | Lennon targets 'number' of signings | Levein's advice to Hearts starlet

Neil Lennon nears defensive addition, Stephen Robinson has signed a new deal at Fir Park and Steven Gerrard is yet to decide his best Rangers XI...

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our blog:

Motherwell have handed contract extensions to manager Stephen Robinson and coach Keith Lasley. The pair have signed deals until 2022.

1. Contract extension for Well management team

other
Celtic have agreed a 1.6million deal for Hatem Abd Elhamed. The Hapoel Beer Sheva centre-back is set to sign a four-year deal. (Scottish Sun)

2. Celtic aghree deal for Israeli

Steven Gerrard is unsure of his best XI at Rangers. The Ibrox boss has added eight players this summer and admitted it will take time to unearth the club's strongest XI. (Scottish Sun)

3. Gerrard unsure on Rangers XI

Emilio Izaguirre has hit out at Celtic. The Honduran claims the club blocked a move for the player to MLS in January. (Goal)

4. Izaguirre hits out at Celtic

