Scottish Football RECAP: Rangers outcast offered escape route | Celtic to agree transfer fee | Hearts midfielder granted exit | Hibs set to sign goalkeeper

1. Kilmarnock offer Wheater contract Kilmarnock have offered David Wheater a contract following his release from Bolton Wanderers. (The Bolton News)

Hamilton Accies have moved to sign left-back Johnny Hunt from League Two side Stevenage.

3. McInnes best manager in Scotland Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor has dubbed Derek McInnes as the 'best manager in Scotland' after re-signing with the club last month. (Daily Record)

4. Sporle injury not serious Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed that the calf injury sustained by Adrian Sporle on his debut is not serious. (Dundee Courier)

