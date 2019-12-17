Scottish football news LIVE: Celtic plot move for impressive EFL striker

Celtic and Rangers feature heavily in today's Scottish football live blog, on Tuesday December 17th.

Celtic have been linked for a top striker from the English Football League by the Daily Record. Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has already featured for the England under-20's side, and with only six months left on his contract a race to secure his signature is heating up. The report says that the 19-year-old could cost as little as £350,000 as Celtic look to bolster their attacking options, either in January or the summer.