Scottish football mascot makes it to last two of World Cup

The new football season may only be a few weeks old but Partick Thistle have already reached a final after their mascot, Kingsley, made it through to the last two of the World Cup of Football Mascots.

The competition, run on Twitter by Mascots Minute Silence (@MascotSilence), sees Kingsley go up against Arsenal’s Gunnersaurus, famous for solemnly standing in the centre circle during minute silences.

The poll to decide the winner will run until 4pm on Sunday.

Kingsley has already beaten off stiff competition from Leganes’ Super Pepino, Swansea’s Cyril the Swan and Watford’s Harry the Hornet.

Dunfermline’s Sammy the Tammy bowed out at the quarter final stage, losing to West Brom’s Boiler Man.

Kingsley has been Thistle’s mascot since 2015 and was designed by Turner Prize-nominated artist David Shrigley.

