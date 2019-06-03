Scottish Football Live: Why no Rangers move for England international | Celtic ace to exit? | Tavernier Premier League target | Hearts defender could leave | Twist in Ibrox flop's future . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Marcus Godinho is considering his future after being told he is not guaranteed first-team football. The 21-year-old is exploring other options and could leave Hearts this summer if he finds a new club. (Evening News) Tom Rogic could exit Celtic this summer after Neil Lennon revealed he wants his team to play faster. The Northern Irishman is keen to play with two strikers. (Various) Ibrox star James Tavernier is interesting Aston Villa. The Premier League newcomers are on the hunt for a new right-back to replace ex-Rangers man Alan Hutton. (Daily Mail) Bradford City have joined Hull and Barnsley in the race to sign Nathan Ralph. The Dundee left-back has triggered a clause allowing him to leave the relegated side. (Scottish Sun) Rangers won't be signing Leighton Baines. The rumour came to prominence over the weekend but it was solely via social media. (Daily Record) Eros Grezda has walked out on the Albania squad. The Rangers winger is expected to leave Ibrox but he exited the international team due to personal reasons. (Daily Record) Scots media player nets contract for Women’s World Cup