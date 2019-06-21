.

Scottish Football Live: Turnbull signs | Hibs near signing of Celtic target | Ex-Rangers starlet to Parkhead ? | Aberdeen ace to join MLS side | Lustig completes move | Hearts target 3 forwards | Kearney to leave St Mirren?

Is an ex-Rangers youngster set for Celtic? GMS is primed for an MLS move and David Turnbull will have his medical ahead of his move to Parkhead.

Celtic have signed David Turnbull. A photo has emerged of the player in a Celtic top sat next to Neil Lennon.

1. Celtic complete Turnbull signing

Hibs are closing in on the signing of Yeovil Town defender Tom James. The Welsh right-back, who was linked with Bournemouth, Celtic and Swansea City last year, is "on the brink" of joining the Easter Road side. (Scottish Sun)
Former Rangers youngster Liam Burt has hinted he could sign for Celtic. The midfielder was released and posted an image of him driving to Lennoxtown on social media. (Various)

3. Burt to Celtic?

Hearts plan to sign three attacking players. Steven Naismith returns to Riccarton with the rest of the squad this morning for pre-season testing, and two others are also on the clubs radar. (Evening News)

4. Hearts to sign attacking trio

