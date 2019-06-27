Scottish Football Live: Turnbull's move to Celtic is off | Rangers complete midfielder signing | Newcastle feel they can get Gerrard | Killie target duo | Ex-Liverpool star to Ibrox? | Well boss wanted
Newcastle United are confident they can prise Steven Gerrard from Ibrox, Celtic face competition for Irish playmaker and Kilmarnock want former midfielder.
Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation.
1. David Turnbull's move is off
David Turnbull won't be joining Celtic. The player's move has fallen through and the player will stay at Motherwell. The club have confirmed he will be out for a period while he undergoes an operation.
Rangers boss Gerrard insists there is no point in discussing the future of either star striker Alfredo Morelos or captain James Tavernier until an offer has been made from another club. Both have been linked with moves. (Daily Record)