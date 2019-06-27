.

Scottish Football Live: Turnbull's move to Celtic is off | Rangers complete midfielder signing | Newcastle feel they can get Gerrard | Killie target duo | Ex-Liverpool star to Ibrox? | Well boss wanted

Newcastle United are confident they can prise Steven Gerrard from Ibrox, Celtic face competition for Irish playmaker and Kilmarnock want former midfielder.

Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation.

David Turnbull won't be joining Celtic. The player's move has fallen through and the player will stay at Motherwell. The club have confirmed he will be out for a period while he undergoes an operation.

1. David Turnbull's move is off

David Turnbull won't be joining Celtic. The player's move has fallen through and the player will stay at Motherwell. The club have confirmed he will be out for a period while he undergoes an operation.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Rangers have announced the signing of midfielder Joe Aribo. The 22-year-old joins from Championship side Charlton Athletic on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

2. Rangers sign Aribo

Rangers have announced the signing of midfielder Joe Aribo. The 22-year-old joins from Championship side Charlton Athletic on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Celtic face competition to sign Bolton youngster Luca Connell. The Irish playmaker is wanted by both Middlesbrough and Norwich City. (Daily Record)

3. Celtic face battle for playmaker

Celtic face competition to sign Bolton youngster Luca Connell. The Irish playmaker is wanted by both Middlesbrough and Norwich City. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Rangers boss Gerrard insists there is no point in discussing the future of either star striker Alfredo Morelos or captain James Tavernier until an offer has been made from another club. Both have been linked with moves. (Daily Record)

4. No offers for star Ibrox duo

Rangers boss Gerrard insists there is no point in discussing the future of either star striker Alfredo Morelos or captain James Tavernier until an offer has been made from another club. Both have been linked with moves. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3