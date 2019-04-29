Scottish Football Live: SPFL starlet wanted by PL duo for £800k | Rangers near forward deal | Lisbon Lion dies aged 83 | Chelsea legend to Celtic? | Reserve league doubts Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for updates. 1. Premier League duo want teen Jamie Hamilton is wanted by Burnley and Wolves. Hamilton's teenage defender is rated at around 800k. (Daily Mail) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Lisbon Lion Chalmers dies, aged 83 Stevie Chalmers, scorer of Celtics winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final, has died at the age of 83, the club have announced. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Mourinho to Celtic? Bookmaker Paddy Power have slashed their odds on Jose Mourinho becoming the next Celtic manager. A spare of bets were placed on the Portuguese boss. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Hibs chief blasts Hearts 'idiot' Hibs CEO Leeann Dempster has vowed to ban a Hearts fan from Easter Road for smashing up a seat. (Edinburgh Evening News) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2