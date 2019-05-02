Scottish Football Live: Sinclair future secured | Scotland ready for first gay player | Griffiths update | Celtic and Rangers reserve sides to quit | Scott Sinclair's future has been confirmed following interest from other clubs (Photo: Getty Images) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Scotland captain Andy Robertson ‘in tunnel bust-up with Luis Suarez’ during Barcelona-Liverpool clash