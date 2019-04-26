Scottish Football Live: Scott Brown escapes SFA ban | Old Firm have Killie allocation slashed | Celtic to net £3.35m for winning the league | New Rangers kit confirmed Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Brown escapes ban Scott Brown will not be punished for his behaviour in the Old Firm match last month. Brown was offered a two-match ban but the Hoops contested the charge successfully. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Killie to take stand off Old Firm Kilmarnock will cut Celtic and Rangers' allocation for Rugby Park next season. Killie want to create a better matchday experience. Picture: SNS SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Increase in prize money The champions of Scotland will receive 3.35million for winning the league. A 200,000 increase on last season. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo The new Rangers home kit has been officially unveiled by manufacturer Hummel. It features a retro-style white collar and words from the Follow, Follow song. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4