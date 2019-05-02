Scottish Football Live: Ref rejects bias claims | McNeill funeral to be shown at Celtic Park | Robertson involved in bust-up | Kent opens up on Rangers future | Moyes for Scotland | Sinclair future secured

Scott Sinclair's future has been confirmed following interest from other clubs (Photo: Getty Images)
Scott Sinclair's future has been confirmed following interest from other clubs (Photo: Getty Images)
0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.