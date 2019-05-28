Scottish Football Live: Rangers to make third bid for target | Ex-Parkhead ace set for Barcelona? | Hearts star's future in doubt | Celtic top leaked | Ex-Ibrox striker in huge wage hike Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Leaked Celtic top A leaked image purporting to show Celtic's new away kit for the 2019/20 season suggests that the Hoops have returned to a predominantly yellow change kit. (Footy Headlines) Footy Headlines other Buy a Photo 2. Djoum future in doubt Arnaud Djoum will enter discussions regarding a new Hearts contract but has admitted he could have played his final game for the club. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo Celtic have been named in KPMGs valuation of Europes top clubs for the first time, ranking in 30th place. The treble treble winners had an Enterprise Value (EV) of 227 million. (The Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Rangers plan THIRD bid for defender Rangers will likely return to Oldham with an improved third bid for George Edmundson. The defender has handed in a transfer request. (Scottish Sun) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2