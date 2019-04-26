Scottish Football Live: Rangers target signs | Celtic boss' SFA surprise | Gerrard targets signings | Kent to make Ibrox return | Dick want Scotland job | Hearts wanted Hibs ace Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Rangers target signs for club Jake Hastie has signed for another club, according to Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson. The forward has been heavily linked with Rangers. (Scott Mullen/BBC) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Hibs ace wanted by Hearts Hibs ace Darren McGregor revealed he entertained signing for Hearts prior to joining Rangers in 2014. The defender was out of contract at St Mirren. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Brown to be banned? Neil Lennon is preparing for the possibility of Celtic captain Scott Brown missing the Kilmarnock match. Yet, he will still be taken aback if the midfielder is banned the Scottish FA. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Gerrard eyes free deals Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that he is currently targeting players whose contracts expire at the end of the season. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2