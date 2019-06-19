Scottish Football Live: Rangers target set for showdown talks | Euro giants want Hearts and Celtic stars | Euro draw | Transfer guru to Parkhead? | Kent named as key target for English giants Ryan Kent has been named as one of four key targets for English side, interest has increased in Kieran Tierney and Dundee could sign ex-Dundee United midfielder. Hit refresh to stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and speculation. 1. Joe Aribo twist Joe Aribo is set to have talks with Charlton boss Lee Bowyer but still intends to join Rangers. The Addicks want to convince the player to stay. (Evening Standard) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Greek giants want Djoum Panathinaikos are the latest team to express an interest in Arnaud Djoum. The midfielder's contract at Hearts has expired with the club keen to keep him. SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Greeks target Celt MIkey Johnston is interesting Greek giants Panathinaikos. The 20-time champions of Greece have scouted the player. (SDNA) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Celtic find out potential Euro opponents Celtic now know their Champions League second qualifying round opponents, provided they defeat FK Sarajevo. The Hoops will face the winners of the clash between Estonian side Nomme Kalju and Shkendija of North Macedonia. SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5