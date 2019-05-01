Scottish Football Live: Rangers striker can score 40 goals next season | Dundee boss' future uncertain | Redknapp gives Gerrard verdict

Harry Redknapp has said Steven Gerrard cannot perform miracles at Rangers (Photo: Getty Images)
