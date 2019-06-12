Scottish Football Live: Rangers star wants England move | Celtic lead race for defender | Hibs in for Liverpool midfielder | Gerrard target teases over future | Hearts interest in striker
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Hibs to sign Liverpool midfielder?
Hibs have been named as one of three clubs interested in Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane. The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Doncaster, scored seven goals and provided ten assists. (Goal)