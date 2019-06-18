Scottish Football Live: Rangers open talks with Liverpool target | Gerrard rejects Derby approach | Abereen win race for striker | Morelos interesting ex-Ibrox boss | Celtic wanted Manchester United starlet | Dundee agree fee for Livi ace
Brendan Rodgers wanted to sign Manchester United starlet when he was Celtic manger, Steven Gerrard wants three signings before pre-season tour and Hearts are in the hunt for a winger.
Steven Gerrard has rebuffed an approach from Derby County. The Rangers boss is seen by the Rams as a possible alternative to Frank Lampard who could take over at Chelsea. (The Times)