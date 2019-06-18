.

Scottish Football Live: Rangers open talks with Liverpool target | Gerrard rejects Derby approach | Abereen win race for striker | Morelos interesting ex-Ibrox boss | Celtic wanted Manchester United starlet | Dundee agree fee for Livi ace

Brendan Rodgers wanted to sign Manchester United starlet when he was Celtic manger, Steven Gerrard wants three signings before pre-season tour and Hearts are in the hunt for a winger.

Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news

Steven Gerrard has rebuffed an approach from Derby County. The Rangers boss is seen by the Rams as a possible alternative to Frank Lampard who could take over at Chelsea. (The Times)
Rangers have re-opened talks with starlet Josh McPake. The teenager winger is entering the final year of his contract at Ibrox and is wanted by both Liverpool and Roma. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen have won the race for Queen's Park teenage striker Michael Ruth. The Dons beat off competition from elsewhere in Scotland and England to sign the player on a two-year deal.

Alfredo Morelos is a target for Cruz Azul. The Mexicans are managed by former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha. (Various)

