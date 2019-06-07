.

Scottish Football Live: Rangers hold talks with Swedish international | Arsenal lead race for Celtic ace | Hibs eye Preston goalkeeper | Gerrard to pull plug on defender deal | New contender for Killie job | Strachan to Dundee in doubt

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Rangers have held talks with Swedish international Marcus Olsson. The left-back is out of contract and also interesting Nottingham Forest. (Scottish Sun)

Arsenal are odds-on to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. The player has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Lyon in recent days. (The Scotsman)

Hibs are interested in signing Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell. Manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to bring in someone to challenge Ofir Marciano for the No.1 spot. (Daily Record)

Rangers are on the verge of pulling their interest in Oldham centre-back George Edmundson. They have had three bids rejected, the latest being 600,000. (Scottish Sun)

