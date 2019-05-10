Scottish Football Live: Rangers have edge over Celtic in Old Firm games | Police said 'no' to Celtic guard of honour | Rangers kit confusion | Hearts to rotate | Hibs aim to sign players by pre-season Rangers' Ryan Kent has claimed the Ibrox side are inside Celtic players heads due to "bossing" Old Firm games (Photo: Getty Images) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Everton star | Morelos to Ligue 1? | Celtic ‘shouldn’t pursue forward’ | Aberdeen, Hearts want Motherwell ace