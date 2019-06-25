Scottish Football Live: Rangers don't 'make any sense' says English manager | No bids for Celtic target | Ibrox midfielder for sale | Norwich sign Aberdeen goalkeeper | St Johnstone open to Shaughnessy return
Lee Bowyer has slammed Joe Aribo's Rangers move, interest but no bids for Celtic target and Tommy Wright open to Joe Shaughnessy return.
1. No bids for Celtic target
Rapid Vienna have confirmed that there is interest from around Europe in left-back Boli Mbombo but they have not received any bids. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers fans have been snapping up the new home kit for the coming season. Supporters will also have the choice of a further two strips after the second and third options were leaked. (Footyheadlines.com)