Scottish Football Live: Rangers don't 'make any sense' says English manager | No bids for Celtic target | Ibrox midfielder for sale | Norwich sign Aberdeen goalkeeper | St Johnstone open to Shaughnessy return

Lee Bowyer has slammed Joe Aribo's Rangers move, interest but no bids for Celtic target and Tommy Wright open to Joe Shaughnessy return.

Rapid Vienna have confirmed that there is interest from around Europe in left-back Boli Mbombo but they have not received any bids. (Scottish Sun)

1. No bids for Celtic target

Rangers are willing to listen to offers for Jordan Rossiter. The midfielder is one of five players who face the axe. (Various)

2. Jordan Rossiter for sale

Lee Bowyer has criticised Joe Aribo's decision to sign for Rangers. The Charlton manager says it won't progress the player's career. (London News Online)

3. Lee Bowyer slams backwards Rangers move

Rangers fans have been snapping up the new home kit for the coming season. Supporters will also have the choice of a further two strips after the second and third options were leaked. (Footyheadlines.com)

4. Rangers kits leaked

