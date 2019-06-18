.

Scottish Football Live: Rangers complete signing | Celtic withdraw starlet bid | Hearts and Hibs compete for striker | Hands off Gerrard warning | Gers open talks with Liverpool target | Morelos interesting ex-Ibrox boss

Brendan Rodgers wanted to sign Manchester United starlet when he was Celtic manger, Steven Gerrard wants three signings before pre-season tour and Hearts are in the hunt for a winger.

Celtic have dropped their interest in Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull. The 19-year-old turned down an initial contract offer from the Parkhead side after a fee was agreed for the player. (Various)

1. Celtic pull out off Turnbull deal

Rangers have completed the loan signing of Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool, the club have announced. The 21-year-old will join up with Steven Gerrard at Ibrox for the duration of the 2019/20 season.

2. Rangers complete Ojo signing

Rangers have released a short statement insisting that manager Steven Gerrard is "100 per cent committed" to the club. There has been reported interest from Derby County. (PA)

3. Rangers warn clubs off Gerrard

Chuks Aneke is a transfer target for Hearts and Hibs. The former Arsenal youngster hit 19 goals for MK Dons last season, and has emerged as a possible target for Barnsley, Hull, Portsmouth and Wigan.

4. Hearts and Hibs compete for striker

