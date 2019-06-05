.

Scottish Football Live: Rangers ace slated by English club chief | Celtic warned targets won't be cheap | Parkhead starlet wanted by Bundesliga side | Newcastle favourites to sign Morelos | Barcelona put off by Tierney price | Scots defender in £1m Italy move

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has slated Alfredo Morelos. The Posh chief said Birmingham striker Che Adams is "miles better". (Scottish Sun)

1. Chairman hits out at Morelos

Rangers are one of a number of clubs chasing defender Martin Olsson, according to reports in Sweden. The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Swansea City. (The Scotsman)

2. Rangers want full-back

Ex-Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay could move to Italy. Serie A side Brescia have offered Barnsley 1million for the player. (Scottish Sun)

3. Scot defender set for Italy move

Celtic are planning to bring their old Barrowfield training ground up to the standard of Lennoxtown. The club's youth teams still train and play matches at the site. (Celtic FC)

4. Celtic plan training complex improvement

