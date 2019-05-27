Scottish Football Live: Parkhead return for duo? | Rangers target hands in transfer request | Celtic boss wants Lustig to stay Hearts eye 4 signings | Lawwell reveals reasons for Lennon appointment
1. Benkovic open to Celtic return
Filip Benkovic has not ruled out a return to Celtic. The on-loan Leciester defender has admitted to "enjoying" his time at Parkhead where he has won the treble. (Scottish Sun)
2. Levein targets four
Craig Levein has revealed he has targeted four new signings next season. The Hearts boss believes that's all it will take to progress and win a trophy. (Evening News)
3. Roberts to return?
Ex-Celtic winger Patrick Roberts was pictured in the crowd at the Scottish Cup final. When asked if he was coming back to Parkhead he just laughed. (@nickolas_67)
4. Rangers target hands in transfer request
Rangers target George Edmundson has handed in a transfer request. The Ibrox side are set to return to Oldham with an improved over of more than 500,000. (Daily Record)
