Scottish Football Live: Old Firm want ex-Liverpool ace? | Celtic target to leave club | Aberdeen make double signing | Hibs and Rangers want German defender | Celtic's £5.1m defender bid rejected Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Sturridge to Scotland? Celtic and Rangers are amongst the clubs in the race to sign Daniel Sturridge according to bookies. Liverpool have confirmed the striker's exit after 160 appearances for the club. (The Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Aberdeen re-sign Ash Taylor Aberdeen have confirmed the re-signing of Ash Taylor. The defender joins on a two-year deal after leaving Northampton Town. SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Kelly triggers release clause Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly has triggered a release clause allowing him to leave the club have confirmed. The ex-Rangers goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Celtic and Hamburg. SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Aberdeen complete Hedges signing Aberdeen have completed the signing of Ryan Hedges on a three-year deal, the club have announced. The winger joins on a pre-contract from Barnsley. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4