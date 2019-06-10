Scottish Football Live: Old Firm target to decide future | Celtic eye duo | Marcelo Bielsa wants Rangers target | Hibs near 4th signing | Midfielder drops hint of Parkhead exit | Aberdeen face competition for Prem star
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Leeds interest in Rangers target confirmed
Leeds United's interest in Rangers target Ryan Kent has been confirmed by local media. The Championship side have "made Liverpool aware of their interest". (Yorkshire Evening Post)