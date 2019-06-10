.

Scottish Football Live: Old Firm target to decide future | Celtic eye defender and midfielder | Rangers transfer boost | Midfielder drops hint of Parkhead exit | Aberdeen face competition for Prem star | International to leave Ibrox

Rangers fans' hopes of seeing Ryan Kent in the light blue once more could come to fruition. The Ibrox club are on the verge of completing another loan deal for the Liverpool winger (Daily Mail)

1. Kent to Rangers is a goer

Joe Aribo will make a decision on his future this week. The out-of-contract Charlton midfielder is wanted by both Celtic and Rangers. (Daily Mail)

2. Old Firm target to make decision on future

Olivier Ntcham has reportedly unfollowed most of his Celtic team mates on Instagram. It is seen as the latest hint that he is set to depart. (Daily Record)

3. Ntcham makes social media move

Eduardo Herrera will return to Mexico on loan once again. The striker, entering his final year of his Rangers contract, will join Necaxa.

4. Striker to leave

