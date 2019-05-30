Scottish Football Live: Old Firm 'must be' watching Premiership star | Celtic eye £500k England youth international | Gerrard wants Liverpool duo | Third Rangers bid rejected for defender | Ex-Hibs star could return to Scotland
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Gerrard wants Liverpool duo
Steven Gerrard has not given up on luring Ryan Kent back to Ibrox. Rangers are nearing the signing of Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo but must wait on Kent. (Daily Record)