Scottish Football Live: Old Firm 'must be' watching Premiership star | Celtic eye £500k England youth international | Gerrard wants Liverpool duo | Third Rangers bid rejected for defender | Ex-Hibs star could return to Scotland

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Steven Gerrard has not given up on luring Ryan Kent back to Ibrox. Rangers are nearing the signing of Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo but must wait on Kent. (Daily Record)

1. Gerrard wants Liverpool duo

St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky must be interesting the Old Firm according to club chief. If the Buddies sell their No.1 they want a six-figure sum with Russian clubs interested. (Daily Record)
Rangers have had a third bid for defender George Edmundson rejected by Oldham. The Latics reportedly want to start a bidding war for the promising centre-back. (Express)

3. Third bid rejected for Rangers target

Celtic are battling it out for Ipswich Town full-back Dylan Crowe. Huddersfield Town lead the race for his signing with RB Leipzig also interested in the 500k-rated right-back. (Daily Mail)

4. Celtic want England youth international

