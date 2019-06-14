.

Scottish Football Live: Old Firm battle for Premiership star | Sky Sports presenter hits out at Celtic fan 'full of hatred' | Aberdeen beat Rangers and Hibs to striker | Ibrox forward up for sale | Hearts wait on Djoum

Celtic and Rangers could battle it out for a Scotland left-back, Hayley McQueen hits back at troll and Callum McGregor is a wanted man.

Stay up to date as Scottish clubs look to get business done ahead of the new season. Refresh for live updates.

Hearts chances of keeping Arnaud Djoum may well hinge on the midfielders Africa Cup of Nations fortunes. Out of contract and a free agent, he has offers from Hearts and a Cypriot side. (Evening News)

1. Hearts face Djoum wait

Celtics imminent 3 million signing of David Turnbull from Motherwell could accelerate Brendan Rodgers attempt to sign Callum McGregor. Brighton and Watford are also interested. (The Scotsman)

2. McGregor wanted by English trio

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor is interesting Celtic and Rangers. But they face competition from Hull City who value the player at 400k. (Daily Record)

3. Taylor interesting Old Firm

Celtic hope to seal a deal for David Turnbull by the weekend. The club are also in talks to sign Bolton defender Luca Connell. (Daily Record)

4. Celtic near Turnbull deal - and target two more

