Scottish Football Live: No Ibrox return for fans' favourite | Euro trio want Hearts star | New Rangers signing makes Celtic title vow | Scotland squad named | Ex-Parkhead ace set for Barcelona? | Dundee to appoint boss

1. Djoum wanted by Euro trio

Cypriot club Apollon Limassol are one of three European teams keen to sign the out-of-contract Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum. Other interest is from Greece and Turkey. (Evening News)
2. No return for Coulibaly

Lassana Coulibaly won't return to Rangers after his loan spell. The midfielder became a fans' favourite early on but has usurped by Glen Kamara. (Football Insider)
3. Clarke names first Scotland squad

Steve Clarke has announced his first Scotland squad and has included five uncapped players: Eamonn Brophy, Stuart Findlay, Greg Taylor, Mikey Devlin and Liam Kelly. (The Scotsman)
4. Goodwin to take over Dundee

Jim Goodwin is set to be appointed Dundee boss. The Alloa manager has won the battle to be the man in the Dens hotseat. (Scottish Sun)
