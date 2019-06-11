.

Scottish Football Live: No Celtic interest in defender | Rangers 'in talks' with striker | Livingston sign defender | Ibrox star will be worth £10m | No Aberdeen move for defender

Rangers have entered talks with the representatives of Josh Magennis. The Northern Ireland forward is expected to leave Bolton this summer. (Belfast Telegraph)

1. Rangers 'in talks' with Magennis

Livingston have signed defender Cc Franck Pepe. The Marseille youth product signs a two-year deal.

2. Livi sign defender

Liam Moore won't be joining Celtic. The centre-back has been linked with a move to Parkhead but the Scottish Champions are not interested in the Reading player. (Daily Record)

3. Celtic not interested in Liam Moore

Andy Halliday messaged Rangers to demand they announce the signing of Ryan Kent. The midfielder responded to a post on the club's Instagram. (Scottish Sun)

4. Halliday demands Kent transfer

