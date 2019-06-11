Scottish Football Live: No Celtic interest in defender | Rangers 'in talks' with striker | Livingston sign defender | Ibrox star will be worth £10m | No Aberdeen move for defender Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Rangers 'in talks' with Magennis Rangers have entered talks with the representatives of Josh Magennis. The Northern Ireland forward is expected to leave Bolton this summer. (Belfast Telegraph) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Livi sign defender Livingston have signed defender Cc Franck Pepe. The Marseille youth product signs a two-year deal. SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Celtic not interested in Liam Moore Liam Moore won't be joining Celtic. The centre-back has been linked with a move to Parkhead but the Scottish Champions are not interested in the Reading player. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Halliday demands Kent transfer Andy Halliday messaged Rangers to demand they announce the signing of Ryan Kent. The midfielder responded to a post on the club's Instagram. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3