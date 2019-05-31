Scottish Football Live: Newcastle line up £20m Morelos | Celtic legend's grandson offered two-year deal | Ex-Hibs ace to Rangers? | New Dundee manager | Gerrard to tell expensive duo to leave Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Newcastle want Morelos Newcastle United want Alfredo Morelos and could pay Rangers 20million. Rafa Benitez has set his sights on the striker. (Don Balon) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Legend's grandson signs Celtic deal Celtic legend Davie Hay's grandson Vincent Angelini has been offered a two-year deal with the club. The Hopps want to ward off interest in the 16-year-old goalkeeper. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. McGeouch available on a free Former Hibs ace Dylan McGeouch is available on a free. The midfielder only signed a one-year deal with Sunerland after leaving Easter Road and has been linked with a move to Rangers or Aberdeen. (Chronicle) SNS other Buy a Photo Dundee have confirmed the appointment of James McPake as their new manager with Jimmy Nicholl arriving as his assistant. He has signed a rolling contract. SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4