Scottish Football Live: Newcastle belief in Gerrard | No offers for Rangers duo | Celtic face battle for playmaker | Killie target duo | Ex-Liverpool star to Ibrox? | Well boss wanted
Newcastle United are confident they can prise Steven Gerrard from Ibrox, Celtic face competition for Irish playmaker and Kilmarnock want former midfielder.
1. Turnbull to Celtic stalls
David Turnbull's move to Celtic has stalled due to an issue with the player's knee. The player requires a minor operation.The Hoops are still keen on the player but Motherwell are not budging on the price. (Various)
Rangers boss Gerrard insists there is no point in discussing the future of either star striker Alfredo Morelos or captain James Tavernier until an offer has been made from another club. Both have been linked with moves. (Daily Record)