Scottish Football Live: Newcastle belief in Gerrard | No offers for Rangers duo | Celtic face battle for playmaker | Killie target duo | Ex-Liverpool star to Ibrox? | Well boss wanted

Newcastle United are confident they can prise Steven Gerrard from Ibrox, Celtic face competition for Irish playmaker and Kilmarnock want former midfielder.

David Turnbull's move to Celtic has stalled due to an issue with the player's knee. The player requires a minor operation.The Hoops are still keen on the player but Motherwell are not budging on the price. (Various)

1. Turnbull to Celtic stalls

Celtic face competition to sign Bolton youngster Luca Connell. The Irish playmaker is wanted by both Middlesbrough and Norwich City. (Daily Record)

2. Celtic face battle for playmaker

Rangers boss Gerrard insists there is no point in discussing the future of either star striker Alfredo Morelos or captain James Tavernier until an offer has been made from another club. Both have been linked with moves. (Daily Record)

3. No offers for star Ibrox duo

Kellan Gordon is expected to travel with Kilmarnock to their Spanish training base to continue his trial. The 21-year-old midfielder is set to be released by Derby County. (Daily Record)

4. Killie trial for Gordon

