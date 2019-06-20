Scottish Football Live: New twist in Rangers star's future | Celtic offered 4 Arsenal players | Lennon faces battle for defender | Lewis Morgan wanted by Greek giants | Dave King ups control at Ibrox in £14m deal
Celtic are on the lookout for a Mikael Lustig replacement, Rangers near deals and Dave King takes controlling interest at Ibrox.
1. New Grezda twist
Eros Grezda will not be joining Rangers in Portugal next week, according to the winger's agent. Steven Gerrard's squad depart for their pre-season training camp on Saturday. (The Scotsman)
Celtic could be offered four players by Arsenal in the Gunners' pursuit of Kieran Tierney. They hope to tempt the Celts with Carl Jenkinson, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Emile Smith Rowe or Eddie Nketiah. (Scottish Sun)