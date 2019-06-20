.

Scottish Football Live: New twist in Rangers star's future | Celtic offered 4 Arsenal players | Lennon faces battle for defender | Lewis Morgan wanted by Greek giants | Dave King ups control at Ibrox in £14m deal

Celtic are on the lookout for a Mikael Lustig replacement, Rangers near deals and Dave King takes controlling interest at Ibrox.

1. New Grezda twist

Eros Grezda will not be joining Rangers in Portugal next week, according to the winger's agent. Steven Gerrard's squad depart for their pre-season training camp on Saturday. (The Scotsman)
2. Celtic face competition for defender

Celtic could have their work cut out in securing a transfer for Dinamo Zagreb's Amir Rrahmani, with newly-promoted Hellas Verona joining the race for the defender. (Le Soir)
3. Arsenal to offer Celtic four players

Celtic could be offered four players by Arsenal in the Gunners' pursuit of Kieran Tierney. They hope to tempt the Celts with Carl Jenkinson, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Emile Smith Rowe or Eddie Nketiah. (Scottish Sun)
4. Panathinaikos want Morgan

Panathinaikos hope to raid Celtic for Lewis Morgan. The Greek giants have been linked with moves for Mikey Johnston and Hearts' Arnaud Djoum. (SDNA)
