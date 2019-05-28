.

Scottish Football Live: New Rangers signing makes Celtic title vow | Scotland squad named | Third bid for Ibrox target | Ex-Parkhead ace set for Barcelona? | Dundee to appoint boss | Hearts star's future in doubt

Steve Clarke has announced his first Scotland squad and has included five uncapped players: Eamonn Brophy, Stuart Findlay, Greg Taylor, Mikey Devlin and Liam Kelly. (The Scotsman)

1. Clarke names first Scotland squad

Jim Goodwin is set to be appointed Dundee boss. The Alloa manager has won the battle to be the man in the Dens hotseat. (Scottish Sun)

2. Goodwin to take over Dundee

Jake Hastie has vowed to stop Celtic's 10-in-a-row. The new Rangers signing was videoed stating the ambition. (Scottish Sun)

3. Hastie's Rangers vow

A leaked image purporting to show Celtic's new away kit for the 2019/20 season suggests that the Hoops have returned to a predominantly yellow change kit. (Footy Headlines)

4. Leaked Celtic top

