.

Scottish Football Live: New Parkhead recruitment chief | New twist in Rangers star's future | Celtic offered 4 Arsenal players | Lennon faces battle for defender | Saints sign Dundee goalkeeper | Dave King ups control at Ibrox in £14m deal | Bell joins Falkirk

Celtic are on the lookout for a Mikael Lustig replacement, Rangers near deals and Dave King takes controlling interest at Ibrox.

Stay up to date with all the latest from Scottish football.

Celtic have appointed Nick Hammond as the club's director of football. He will work with the club "initially across the summer period" in recruitment of players.

1. New director of football at Parkhead

Celtic have appointed Nick Hammond as the club's director of football. He will work with the club "initially across the summer period" in recruitment of players.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Eros Grezda will not be joining Rangers in Portugal next week, according to the winger's agent. Steven Gerrard's squad depart for their pre-season training camp on Saturday. (The Scotsman)

2. New Grezda twist

Eros Grezda will not be joining Rangers in Portugal next week, according to the winger's agent. Steven Gerrard's squad depart for their pre-season training camp on Saturday. (The Scotsman)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Celtic could have their work cut out in securing a transfer for Dinamo Zagreb's Amir Rrahmani, with newly-promoted Hellas Verona joining the race for the defender. (Le Soir)

3. Celtic face competition for defender

Celtic could have their work cut out in securing a transfer for Dinamo Zagreb's Amir Rrahmani, with newly-promoted Hellas Verona joining the race for the defender. (Le Soir)
Getty
Buy a Photo
St Johnstone have completed the signing of goalkeeper Elliott Parish. The player has left Dundee and has signed a two-year deal with the Premiership side.

4. Saints sign goalkeeper

St Johnstone have completed the signing of goalkeeper Elliott Parish. The player has left Dundee and has signed a two-year deal with the Premiership side.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5