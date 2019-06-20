Scottish Football Live: New Parkhead recruitment chief | New twist in Rangers star's future | Celtic offered 4 Arsenal players | Lennon faces battle for defender | Saints sign Dundee goalkeeper | Dave King ups control at Ibrox in £14m deal | Bell joins Falkirk
Celtic are on the lookout for a Mikael Lustig replacement, Rangers near deals and Dave King takes controlling interest at Ibrox.
1. New director of football at Parkhead
Celtic have appointed Nick Hammond as the club's director of football. He will work with the club "initially across the summer period" in recruitment of players.