.

Scottish Football Live: New contract for Rangers striker | Turnbull signs | Hibs near signing of Celtic target | Ex-Ibrox starlet to Parkhead ? | Aberdeen ace to join MLS side | Hearts target 3 forwards

Is an ex-Rangers youngster set for Celtic? GMS is primed for an MLS move and David Turnbull will have his medical ahead of his move to Parkhead.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and transfer speculation.

Zak Rudden has signed a one-year contract extension at Rangers. He spent last season on loan at Falkirk.

1. Rudden nets new Rangers deal

Celtic have signed David Turnbull. A photo has emerged of the player in a Celtic top sat next to Neil Lennon.

2. Celtic complete Turnbull signing

Hibs are closing in on the signing of Yeovil Town defender Tom James. The Welsh right-back, who was linked with Bournemouth, Celtic and Swansea City last year, is "on the brink" of joining the Easter Road side. (Scottish Sun)
Former Rangers youngster Liam Burt has hinted he could sign for Celtic. The midfielder was released and posted an image of him driving to Lennoxtown on social media. (Various)

4. Burt to Celtic?

