.

Scottish Football Live: Mourinho second favourite for Celtic job | Rangers defender wants to stay | Parkhead ace targets MLS move | Old Firm ref announced

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Jose Mourinho has emerged as second-favourite for the Celtic job. The odds on the ex-Chelsea boss taking over at Parkhead have dropped to 2/1. (Scottish Sun)

1. Mourinho's odds to Celtic tumble

Jose Mourinho has emerged as second-favourite for the Celtic job. The odds on the ex-Chelsea boss taking over at Parkhead have dropped to 2/1. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Emilio Izaguirre has been offered a new one-year contract with Celtic. However, the Honduran is looking for a move to MLS. (Diez)

2. Izaguirre offered new contract

Emilio Izaguirre has been offered a new one-year contract with Celtic. However, the Honduran is looking for a move to MLS. (Diez)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Borna Barisic has confirmed his desire to stay at Ibrox. The Croatian has been linked with a move away from Rangers. (Daily Record)

3. Barisic eyes Ibrox stay

Borna Barisic has confirmed his desire to stay at Ibrox. The Croatian has been linked with a move away from Rangers. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Kevin Clancy will take charge of the final Old Firm game of the season, it has been confirmed.

4. Old Firm ref confirmed

Kevin Clancy will take charge of the final Old Firm game of the season, it has been confirmed.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3