Scottish Football Live: Mourinho second favourite for Celtic job | Rangers defender wants to stay | Parkhead ace targets MLS move | Old Firm ref announced Follow The Scotsman's daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates.