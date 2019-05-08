Scottish Football Live: Mourinho opens up on future | Shinnie deal confirmed | Celtic starlet to leave | Player of the Year snub for Morelos explained | Defeat to Rangers sparked title-winning form - Forrest Alfredo Morelos' disciplinary record is being blamed for his Player of the Year snub (Photo: Getty Images) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. From Alfredo Morelos to Allan McGregor: Ranking Rangers' 2018/19 red cards in terms of stupidity