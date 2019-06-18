Scottish Football Live: Morelos a target for ex-Ibrox boss | Celtic wanted Manchester United starlet | Dundee agree fee for Livi ace | Rangers to make third bid for defender | Hearts make winger move Brendan Rodgers wanted to sign Manchester United starlet when he was Celtic manger, Steven Gerrard wants three signings before pre-season tour and Hearts are in the hunt for a winger. Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news and hit refresh to update. 1. Morelos wanted by Caixinha Alfredo Morelos is a target for Cruz Azul. The Mexicans are managed by former Gers boss Pedro Caixinha. (Various) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Dundee agree fee for Livi ace Dundee are leading the race for Livingston midfielder Shaun Byrne after agreeing a five-figure fee. The player was impressive for Livi in the Premiership. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Falkirk sign Gomis Falkirk have completed the signing of Morgaro Gomis. The midfielder was a free agent after being released by Dundee United. SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Celtic wanted Manchester United midfielder Brendan Rodgers wanted to sign Andreas Pereira when he was Celtic boss. The Leicester manager has been offered the midfielder by Manchester United. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3