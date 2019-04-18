Scottish Football Live: McLeish sacked | Hearts boss on star's future | Rangers flop retires | Bayern legend wants Celtic job | No deal for Ibrox target Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. McLeish sacked Alex McLeish has been sacked from his position as Scotland national team boss by the Scottish FA. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Levein's Naismith priority Hearts boss Craig Levein is prioritising the permanent signing of Steven Naismith over his fitness for the Scottish Cup final. SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Ex-Ger retires Former Rangers midfielder Matt McKay has retired. The Australian midfielder made just three appearances for the club after signing for 250k in 2011. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Steve Clarke to Fulham? Steve Clarke has been placed as favourite for the Fulham job. The Cottagers, relegated from the Premier League, are currently managed by interim boss Scott Parker. (Daily Mail) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2