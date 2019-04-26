Scottish Football Live: McInnes and Gerrard in spat over Celtic | New Rangers deal | Aberdeen ace signs contract | Ibrox target signs with new club | Lennon's SFA surprise Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. McInnes hits out at Gerrard over Celtic claim Derek McInnes has reacted to Steven Gerrards claim that Aberdeen try harder against Rangers than they do against Celtic, telling the Ibrox boss not to flatter himself. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. New shirt deal for Rangers Rangers have extended their sponsorship deal with 32Red until 2021. It means the casino will be on the club's strips for the next two seasons. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Aberdeen ace pens new deal Andrew Considine has signed a deal with Aberdeen which could keep him at the club until 2022. The defender is expected to get a contract for the next two years with an option for a third. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Rangers target signs for club Jake Hastie has signed for another club, according to Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson. The forward has been heavily linked with Rangers. (Scott Mullen/BBC) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3