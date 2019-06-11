.

Scottish Football Live: Lustig on Celtic future | Aberdeen rejected by former player | No bid for Rangers target | International striker linked with Ibrox move | Livingston sign defender

Mikael Lustig insists his potential departure from Celtic should have been handled better as he dropped the biggest hint yet that he is set to leave. His decision is set to be decided soon. (The Scotsman)
Dom Ball won't be rejoining Aberdeen. The out of contract midfielder has rejected a deal from the Dons. (Scottish Sun)

2. Ball rejects Dons

Peterborough United have not had a bid accepted for Rangers target George Edmundson. The club's owner has denied any deals going on. (Scottish Sun)

3. No deal for Rangers target

Rangers have entered talks with the representatives of Josh Magennis. The Northern Ireland forward is expected to leave Bolton this summer. (Belfast Telegraph)

4. Rangers 'in talks' with Magennis

