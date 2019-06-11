Scottish Football Live: Lustig on Celtic future | Aberdeen rejected by former player | No bid for Rangers target | International striker linked with Ibrox move | Livingston sign defender
Mikael Lustig insists his potential departure from Celtic should have been handled better as he dropped the biggest hint yet that he is set to leave. His decision is set to be decided soon. (The Scotsman)