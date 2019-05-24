.

Scottish Football Live: Liverpool starlet set for Ibrox move | Celtic target Scotland international | Rangers target rejects contract | Aberdeen want Manchester United striker | Hibs get McNulty boost

Hibs hopes of enticing Marc McNulty back to Easter Road have been boosted as Reading boss Jose Gomes revealed he needs to slash the wage bill by moving players on. (Evening News)

1. McNulty back to Hibs?

James Wilson is wanted on a permanent deal by Aberdeen. However, the striker will need to take a massive wage cut with reported wages of 30k-a-week at Manchester United. (Daily Express)

2. Aberdeen want James Wilson

Kilmarnock could sell Stephen O'Donnell and Celtic may be a potential destination. Killie are keen to get money for the right-back who is entering the last year of his contract. (Scottish Sun)

3. Celtic to move for Killie ace?

Rangers have been handed a boost in their pursuit of George Edmundson after the defender knocked back a new contract. The player is priced at around 500,000. (Daily Express)
