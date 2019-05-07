Scottish Football Live: Lennon targets striker | Defender to Ibrox | Rangers won't honour Celtic title | Hearts ace out of final | Morelos isn't wanted in England Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. No honour for Rangers Rangers will not give rivals Celtic a guard of honour this Sunday. After considering it at boardroom level, the club have opted against doing so. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Hooper back to Celtic? Neil Lennon will place former Parkhead favourite Gary Hooper at the top of his summer wishlist if he is appointed Celtic manager on a full-time basis. The striker is a free agent. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Rangers target centre-back? Ibrox star Daniel Candeias has hinted on Instagram that Rangers will tie up a move for defender Edson Mexer. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Hearts ace out of final Steven Naismith will miss Hearts' Scottish Cup final against Celtic. The forward has been out since the end of February. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2