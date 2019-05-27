Scottish Football Live: Lawwell reveals why Lennon chosen | Rangers target hands in transfer request | Hearts eye 4 signings | Celtic boss wants Lustig to stay | Pakhead return for duo? . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Filip Benkovic has not ruled out a return to Celtic. The on-loan Leciester defender has admitted to "enjoying" his time at Parkhead where he has won the treble. (Scottish Sun) Craig Levein has revealed he has targeted four new signings next season. The Hearts boss believes that's all it will take to progress and win a trophy. (Evening News) Ex-Celtic winger Patrick Roberts was pictured in the crowd at the Scottish Cup final. When asked if he was coming back to Parkhead he just laughed. (@nickolas_67) Rangers target George Edmundson has handed in a transfer request. The Ibrox side are set to return to Oldham with an improved over of more than 500,000. (Daily Record) Tony Watt has revealed that he could've signed for Rangers before moving to Celtic as a youngster. The striker spent time on trial with the club. (Scottish Sun) Celtic chief Peter Lawwell has revealed why they appointed Neil Lennon. he said: Neil knows the club inside out, he knows the city, he knows whats required. Hes a great coach and has a great eye for a player." (The Scotsman) Neil Lennon want Mikael Lustig to remain at Celtic. The defender is wanted by Malmo.